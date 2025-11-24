Havoc Trade Defenseman for Future Considerations

Published on November 24, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc today announced the trade of a defenseman Terry Ryder to the Peoria Rivermen in exchange for future considerations.

Ryder was a steady presence on the blue line for Huntsville throughout the 2023-24 season, appearing in 40 games and recording 14 assists. He opened the current campaign with the Havoc as well, posting 4 assists in 11 games.

The move provides roster flexibility while allowing the Havoc to potentially add an asset later in the season. The organization thanks Ryder for his professionalism and contributions during his time in Huntsville.







