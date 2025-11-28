Ice Bears Get Well-Deserved Road Win in Huntsville on Thanksgiving in Overtime

Published on November 27, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







Eric Olson scored his second goal of the night at 3:16 of the overtime period and the Knoxville Ice Bears defeated the Huntsville Havoc 4-3 at the Von Braun Center in Alabama on Thanksgiving Day.

Davide Gaeta stripped the puck from Ben Schulteis in the Knoxville zone while backchecking to break up a Huntsville odd-man rush. Gaeta's takeaway generated a two-on-one for the Ice Bears and he saucered the puck over to the right circle for Olson, who carried towards the crease before ripping a snapshot over the blocker of Billy Girard to end the game.

Olson gave Knoxville its first lead of the night when Gaeta stole the puck in the offensive zone, dangled with it along the end line and slid it across the crease to Olson on the backdoor at 11:20 of the third.

Craig McCabe tied the game for Huntsville with a power play goal from the high slot with a minute remaining.

Cole Reginato scored on the power play from the high slot after a clearing attempt inadvertently hit a Knoxville player and came to Reginato in the zone. His wrist shot put Huntsville on the board at 6:37.

Brayden Stannard leveled the score with a wrist shot on the man advantage for his first of the season with less than three minutes before the intermission. Tyler Williams entered the zone and dropped the puck to Ryan Kuzmich at the point. Kuzmich found Stannard alone in the slot and he snapped the puck past Girard.

Stephen Mundinger came up with several big saves to keep the score tied through 20. He stopped Josh Kestner on a breakaway and kicked away the rebound opportunity. He later turned aside Nathan Berke's shot from the right point before sliding to his right to hang onto Connor Galloway's rebound from the left circle.

Reginato scored his second of the night at 12:32 of the second. Jimmy Soper's stick broke on a breakout pass, allowing Huntsville to keep the puck in the zone. Jacob Arsenault's shot from the blue line trickled underneath Mundinger and Reginato tapped in the loose puck.

Blake Tosto equalized the game when he teed off for a one-timer from the left hash thanks to a crossing pass from Ryan Orgel. Stannard fought to keep the puck in the zone behind the Huntsville net and worked it to the right-wing wall to Orgel. Orgel's pass found Tosto, who blasted the shot over Girard for his fifth of the year.

Mundinger continued his strong play between the pipes, smothering a screened attempt from Arsenault and holding onto a point-blank attempt by Austin Alger from in front of the crease. Mundinger finished with 32 saves. Girard made 38 stops for Huntsville.

Knoxville plays its third game in three days in three different states when it returns to Tennessee to host Macon Friday night. Huntsville remains home to welcome Quad City on Friday.







