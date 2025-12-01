Ice Flyers Acquire Veteran Forward Michael Moran in Trade with Fayetteville

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers have acquired veteran forward Michael Moran and future considerations from the Fayetteville Marksmen in exchange for forwards Matt Wiesner and Sam Dabrowski.

Moran, a Milford, Massachusetts native, started his professional career with the SPHL Quad City Storm in the 2021-22 season. He played 43 games, recording 9 goals and 20 assists before being called up to the ECHL Iowa Heartlanders. He returned to the Storm for the next three seasons (2022-23, 2023-24, 2024-25), playing 147 games and tallying 78 points (36g, 42a). This season, the 6'1 ¬Â³ forward has played 12 games for the SPHL Fayetteville Marksmen, recording 8 points (1g, 7a).

"This was an extremely difficult move for us," explained Head Coach Jeremy Gates. "Matt and Sam are first, and most importantly, great people as well as tremendous teammates, strong competitors, and they've given their hearts to this organization. Making a move like this is never easy. Through careful thought and discussion, we made the decision to add an element like Mike Moran to our team. He brings size, veteran experience, and a heavy game that fits what we're trying to build towards. We wish Matt and Sam nothing but success as they will be missed in Pensacola, and we're excited to get Mike integrated into our group right away."







