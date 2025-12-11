Dawgs Sign Mott, Finstrom Placed on IR

The Dawgs made two transactions on Thursday. The team has signed forward Chris Mott, and also placed forward Noah Finstrom on the 14-day injured reserve, retroactive to December 7.

Finstrom joined the Dawgs in a trade with Knoxville back on November 13, having played for both Huntsville and Knoxville as a rookie in the 2024-25 campaign. The five-foot-ten forward has two goals, two assists, and a plus-three rating through his first 14 combined games for Roanoke and Knoxville this year, and combined for nine goals, 16 assists, 13 penalty minutes, and a plus-seven rating in 49 games between the Ice Bears and Havoc last season. Before starting his professional career, the New Baltimore, Michigan native played three years at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (NCAA-DIII) after playing his freshman season at the University of Alabama-Huntsville (NCAA-DI). After scoring one goal in 18 games as a freshman at UA-Huntsville, Finstrom found his stride for the Pointers in his last three seasons of college hockey. In three seasons at UW-Stevens Point, the 26-year-old notched 25 goals, 27 assists, 20 penalty minutes, and a plus-nine rating in 69 career games, helping the team to two WIAC conference titles. Before his collegiate career, Finstrom played junior hockey primarily in the NAHL, tallying 78 points and a plus-13 rating in 139 games with the Philadelphia/Jamestown Rebels.

Mott arrives to Roanoke from the FPHL's Athens Rock Lobsters, where he started his second year of professional hockey. Mott had two assists and 19 penalty minutes in 11 games so far this year for Athens, but the five-foot-ten forward flourished for the FPHL's Binghamton Black Bears as a rookie last season. The Nesconset, New York native tallied 15 goals, 13 assists, and a plus-29 rating in 40 regular season games for Binghamton last year, then added one goal and a plus-six rating in five postseason games as the Black Bears won the FPHL Commissioner's Cup. Prior to turning pro, Mott played four years at Morrisville State University (NCAA-DIII), recording 18 goals and 18 assists in 72 career games played. The 26-year-old is now the 12th former Morrisville State alumnus to suit up for Roanoke, joining the likes of CJ Stubbs, Nick DeVito, Chris Vella, Jordan Carvalho, Matt Beer, Jesse Anderson, Henry Hearon, Curtis Abbott, Cameron Clark, Andrew Manley, and Benjamin Lindberg as Mustangs-turned-Dawgs. Prior to his college days, Mott played his junior hockey in the NCDC and USPHL Premier. He will wear jersey number 10 for Roanoke.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will stay home to host the Macon Mayhem on Saturday, December 13, at Berglund Center. Puck drop is slated for 7:05 P.M. EST in the Star City. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







