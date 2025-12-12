Marksmen Battle Hard, Blanked by Dawgs

Published on December 11, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







ROANOKE, Va. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, fell to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 1-0 on Thursday night.

The former Marksmen forward Khristian Acosta deflected home a shot from Benjamin Lindberg at 13:05 into the first, with Tim Manning picking up the secondary assist to put the dawgs up 1-0.

Neither team found the back of the net throughout the second period, where Roanoke outshot Fayetteville 10-6. Blake Holmes dropped the gloves with Andrew Stacey at 15:03.

The Marksmen amped up the pressure in the third period, outshooting the Dawgs 21-2 in the final 20 minutes, but Austyn Roudebush stole the show in net, securing the 1-0 final.

Mason Beaupit stopped 18-of-19 in the Marksmen effort and Roudebush stopped 34-of-34 in the Dawgs win.

Fayetteville is back in action on the road tomorrow night against the Huntsville Havoc. Puck drop from the Roto-Rooter Ice at Propst Arena is set for 7 p.m. CST, with the game being broadcast on FloSports.

The Marksmen return to home action on Friday, Dec. 19 for Winter Wonderland Weekend featuring Dickens A Christmas Carol presented by Downtown Alliance. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST. Tickets can be purchased here: https://marksmenhockey.com/tickets/single-game/







