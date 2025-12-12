Berglund Center Box Office New Hours Start December 15

Published on December 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Beginning December 15, Berglund Center box office will be open the following hours -

Tuesdays 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Wednesdays 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Thursdays 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.

Game Days 10:00 A.M. through First Period

On-Sale Days 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.

Fans should visit the box office to purchase single game tickets, single game parking passes, exchange ticket vouchers and pick up from will-call.

Rail Yard Dawgs front office hours are not changing and are listed below as a reminder - View Hours & Location Page

Weekdays 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (Or by appointment)

Home Game Days 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

December 22 10:00 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. (Extended hours for merchandise only)

December 23 10:00 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. (Extended hours for merchandise only)

December 24, December 25, January 1 - Closed

Fans should visit the Rail Yard Dawgs front office to purchase ticket packages, group tickets, merchandise and receive assistance on their packages or group tickets.







