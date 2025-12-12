Berglund Center Box Office New Hours Start December 15
Published on December 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
Beginning December 15, Berglund Center box office will be open the following hours -
Tuesdays 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Wednesdays 2:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Thursdays 12:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M.
Game Days 10:00 A.M. through First Period
On-Sale Days 10:00 A.M. to 6:00 P.M.
Fans should visit the box office to purchase single game tickets, single game parking passes, exchange ticket vouchers and pick up from will-call.
Rail Yard Dawgs front office hours are not changing and are listed below as a reminder - View Hours & Location Page
Weekdays 10:00 A.M. to 5:00 P.M. (Or by appointment)
Home Game Days 12:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.
December 22 10:00 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. (Extended hours for merchandise only)
December 23 10:00 A.M. to 6:30 P.M. (Extended hours for merchandise only)
December 24, December 25, January 1 - Closed
Fans should visit the Rail Yard Dawgs front office to purchase ticket packages, group tickets, merchandise and receive assistance on their packages or group tickets.
