Havoc Force OT, Ice Flyers Finish Comeback with 4-3 Win

Published on December 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







PENSACOLA, Fla. - The Huntsville Havoc battled to protect their lead into the third period, but the Pensacola Ice Flyers flipped the game late in overtime.

Fresh off a turnover, Matt Allen capitalized on a chance, stealing the puck from an Ice Flyers defense man, sneaking it past the opposite goalie, and putting the Havoc on the board early at 5:35 into the first period. Both teams continued to make strong shots on goal, but the score remained unchanged in favor of the Havoc before the first intermission.

Being down by one, the Ice Flyers kept the pressure on with their five second power play that carried over into the second period from a late hooking penalty against the Havoc. They could neither tie the score on this power play nor the next one, leaving the Havoc's one-goal-lead unanswered. Midway through the game, Cole Reginato hit a career milestone, reaching 500 penalty minutes after dropping the gloves with an Ice Flyers forward. Matt Allen, assisted by Connor Fries and Austin Alger, pushed another puck into the net at 17:06, scoring a power-play goal and leaving the score at 2-0.

After a silent 40 minutes, the Ice Flyers scored in the first minute of the final period, cutting the Havoc's lead in half. A stretch of 4-on-4 hockey followed a brief scrap, and the Ice Flyers took advantage, tying the game at 2:03. Keeping the pressure on the Havoc, the Ice Flyers scored again just four minutes later, making a short-handed goal and taking a 3-2 lead. Despite the mounting stress, Ethan Lindsay, supported by Ben Schultheis and Cole Reginato, scored the equalizer at 11:38, sending the game into overtime.

The Ice Flyers scored at 2:57 into overtime, winning the game.

Brian Wilson stopped 24-of-28 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will return home for their next game against the Fayetteville Marksmen on Friday, December 12 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







