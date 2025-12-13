Marksmen Score Four in the Third, Down Havoc
Published on December 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, defeated the Huntsville Havoc 5-2 on Friday night.
Kyler Head netted his first of the season 1:24 into the opening frame, set up by Shane Murphy and Tyler Love, for the lone goal of the period to put the Marksmen up 1-0.
Craig McCabe answered back 4:24 into the second period, set up by Connor Galloway to even the score 1-1. Kevin Weaver-Vitale capitalized on the power play at 12:05, set up by Matt Allen and Nathan Berke to put the Havoc up 2-1 after two periods of play.
Kyler Head picked up his second of the contest, picking up his own rebound at 4:28, tying the game back up 2-2, set up by Shane Murphy and Blake Holmes. At the top of the left circle, Hlib Varava wired home a shot past Wilson, set up by Sam Dabrowski, putting the Marksmen back in front 3-2. Tim Kim found a rebound off of a rebound set up by Tyler Love and Graeme McCrory at 12:21, extending the lead to 4-2. Shane Murphy wristed home a shot off of an odd angle, set up by Kyler Head at 13:45, closing out the scoring for a 5-2 final.
Colby Muise stopped 26-of-28 in the Marksmen win and Brian Wilson stopped 38-of-43 in the Havoc effort.
The Marksmen are back in action back home on Friday, Dec. 19 against the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs for Winter Wonderland Weekend featuring Dickens A Christmas Carol presented by Downtown Alliance. Puck drop from the Crown Coliseum is set for 7 p.m. EST.
