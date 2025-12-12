Leroux Activated Ahead of Peoria Trip

Published on December 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The Knoxville Ice Bears have activated forward Paxton Leroux from the injured reserve ahead of tonight's road game at Peoria. In a subsequent move, the Ice Bears have also placed forward Nick Cafarelli on the 14-day injured reserve.

The Ice Bears also re-signed Kyle Soper to a five-game player tryout following the conclusion of his last PTO, which expired after his fifth game last Friday.

Leroux is in his fifth pro season and first in the SPHL. After spending time in the OHL during his junior career, he played in 75 games over parts of three seasons in the ECHL. Following a hiatus from pro hockey from 2017-2024, Leroux returned to the ECHL last year, appearing in 11 games for Tulsa. He has played in five games this season for Knoxville, with his most recent appearance coming in a win at Birmingham on Nov. 1.

Cafarelli is in his rookie season and joined Knoxville in October shortly after the start of the regular season. After his final collegiate season with the Rochester Institute of Technology, he made his professional debut with the Reading Royals in the ECHL. He has appeared in 12 games for the Ice Bears this season, scoring his first pro goal against Pensacola on Nov. 7. He also has one assist.

The Ice Bears face the Rivermen tonight and tomorrow with puck drop set for 8:15 EST each night.







SPHL Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.