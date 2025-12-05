Strong Start Leads Ice Bears to 3-1 Win

Stephen Mundinger made 37 saves and Knoxville used a big first period to set the tone the rest of the way as the Ice Bears downed the Quad City Storm 3-1 at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum Thursday night.

The Ice Bears have won four straight games. Andrew Kurapov had a goal and an assist, Brayden Stannard scored for the third straight game, Ryan Kuzmich also scored and Tyler Williams had two assists.

Stannard scored with a snap shot from the left dot 4:24 into the first period. Eric Olson dug the puck out of the corner to Kurapov. Kurapov found Stannard in space in the left circle and Stannard's shot zipped over Luke Lush's shoulder for his third goal of the year.

Just seconds later, Williams stole the puck at the Knoxville blue line and turned it up ice to Kuzmich on a breakaway. Kuzmich's quick release split Lush's pads and gave the Ice Bears a two-goal edge five minutes into the game. Lush was then pulled for Zane Steeves. Lush made four saves.

Williams won a wall battle behind the Quad City net and started to take the puck to the perimeter. He cut back to the corner, then dangled the puck between his legs to create space towards the half-wall before centering a pass to Kurapov at the left hash. Kurapov lifted a wrist shot over Steeves's glove with 22 seconds left before the first intermission. Steeves made 19 saves.

Mundinger paced Knoxville through most of the second period. He stopped Tommy Tsicos on a loose puck in front of the crease and used the right pad to block Jake MacDonald's ensuing rebound attempt. He held onto Saava Smirnov's wrist shot from the right circle on the rush with no second chance. He blocked Brodie Girod's shot from the left circle and slid across to his left to stop Devin Sanders' rebound attempt.

Sanders scored from the left circle after intercepting a breakout pass to get Quad City on the board at 18:16 of the second.

Mundinger continued to thwart Quad City's chances down the stretch in the third. He got a piece of a scoring chance from the left circle with a shrugging shoulder save and held onto Nick Parody's one-timer from the right wing.

The two teams face off again Saturday night at the Civic Coliseum.







