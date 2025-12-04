McKinney Returns; Outen Activated for Ice Bears

The Knoxville Ice Bears have signed forward Dawson McKinney following his return from the Greensboro Gargoyles in the ECHL and have activated goaltender Tyriq Outen from the injured reserve, Head Coach John Gurskis confirmed ahead of Knoxville's home game against Quad City.

Goalie Noah Giesbrecht was loaned to Tulsa in the ECHL earlier this week and defenseman Cam Tobey has been placed on 30-day injured reserve.

McKinney led the Ice Bears with 25 goals last season, which was also good for fifth in the SPHL. McKinney's five postseason goals were the most among all players during the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs. Tonight will mark his 100th game in an Ice Bears uniform. He appeared in two games for Greensboro this season.

Outen made his pro debut in Knoxville's win over Roanoke on Oct. 25. He stopped 29-of-30 shots before leaving halfway through the third period due to a lower body injury and was placed on the 30-day IR. He appeared in 15 games for Long Island University last year, going 7-5-1 with a 1.93 goals against average and a .920 save percentage.

Giesbrecht went 3-1 in his first four career starts. The rookie most recently mad 43 saves in a 2-1 win over Macon last Friday. Tobey has appeared in 12 games this season for the Ice Bears, scoring a goal and adding three assists. He played in 46 games for Knoxville as a rookie last year.

The Ice Bears host Quad City tonight and tomorrow at the Civic Coliseum with both games set to begin at 7:30 p.m.







