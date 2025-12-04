Joe Widmar Named SPHL Warrior Hockey October/November Player of the Month

Published on December 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The SPHL announced on Thursday that Roanoke forward Joe Widmar has been named the SPHL Warrior Hockey Player of the Month for October/November 2025. This marks the first time in his SPHL career that Widmar has won the league's Player of the Month award, and the fifth time in franchise history that a Dawg has taken home the honor.

Widmar has been tearing up opposing defenses to start his second season with Roanoke, leading the SPHL in points (23) and assists (15), while ranking second in power play points (eight) and third in goals (eight) among the league's leaders. The Northbrook, Illinois native has seven multi-point games through Roanoke's first 16 contests, including three separate three-point outbursts for the Dawgs. The 30-year-old centerman has also been getting the job done on the defensive end, as the duo of Widmar and rookie Tim Manning up front has spearheaded Roanoke's third-ranked penalty kill to an 88.7 percent efficiency through the first seven weeks of the campaign. In just 39 career games for the Dawgs, Widmar has notched 16 goals, 35 assists, and a plus-eight rating, while he ranks behind only Peoria's Alec Baer with the second-most SPHL career assists and points among active players. Widmar had previously been named the Warrior Hockey Player of the Week twice in his career - once with Peoria in 2018, and once as co-player of the week with former Dawg Nick Ford in November 2024.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, December 5, at 8:05 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.