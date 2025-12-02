Dawgs Sign Benjamin Lindnberg to Complete Brotherly Duo, Place Doney on IR

Published on December 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Tuesday that defenseman Benjamin Lindberg has signed a standard player contract with the team. The brother of fellow Dawg Gehrig Lindberg, Benjamin will wear number 21 with Roanoke. Additionally, defenseman Cory Doney has been placed on the 14-day injured reserve, retroactive to November 30.

Lindberg joins the Dawgs in the midst of his third professional season, starting this season in Peoria before he was placed on waivers last Tuesday. The 26-year-old defenseman had seven penalty minutes, one fighting major, and a plus-three rating in his eight games with the Rivermen this season. Prior to this fall, Lindberg played in 57 regular season games for the SPHL's Evansville Thunderbolts during the 2023-24 and 2024-25 seasons, recording seven goals, eight assists, 71 penalty minutes, and a plus-three rating, while also adding three assists and a plus-four rating in 12 career postseason games en route to a President's Cup championship with Evansville last spring. The East Aurora, New York native also played in 15 games in the ECHL last season for the Adirondack Thunder and Worcester Railers, notching one assist, 17 penalty minutes, and a plus-four rating. The six-foot-three blue-liner is now the 11th former Morrisville State alumnus to suit up for Roanoke, joining the likes of CJ Stubbs, Nick DeVito, Chris Vella, Jordan Carvalho, Matt Beer, Jesse Anderson, Henry Hearon, Curtis Abbott, Cameron Clark, and Andrew Manley as Mustangs-turned-Dawgs. At Morrisville, Lindberg tallied four goals, eight assists, and 57 penalty minutes across 53 games from 2021-2023. Before turning pro, Lindberg played three years of junior hockey, splitting time between the NA3HL, OJHL, GOJHL, and the USPHL Premier, including an NA3HL championship with the Texas Jr. Brahmas in 2019.

Doney is back for his second year with Roanoke, with one goal, two assists, and four penalty minutes to his name through his first 16 games of this season. In his first year with the Dawgs during the 2024-25 campaign, Doney notched two goals, two assists, 18 penalty minutes, and an even plus/minus rating in 32 regular season games, and also played in one game during the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs for Roanoke. Prior to arriving in the Star City, the Northfield Falls, Vermont native played three seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA-DIII) from 2020-2023. In 34 career games played at Plattsburgh, the six-foot defenseman recorded seven goals, six assists, 14 penalty minutes, and a plus-17 rating from the blue line. Before his collegiate career, Doney played in the EHL for his junior hockey with the Vermont Lumberjacks.

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, December 5, at 8:05 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.







