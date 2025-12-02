Roanoke's Matt O'Dea Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week

Published on December 2, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Matt O'Dea of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Week for November 24-30.

O'Dea scored three goals and added six assists in three games as the Rail Yard Dawgs won two of three over the Thanksgiving holiday.

On Wednesday, O'Dea scored twice and added two assists to match his career high for points in a game and set a franchise record for points in a single period, as the Dawgs rallied with four third-period goals but fell to Knoxville 7-4. O'Dea continued his torrid scoring on Friday, recording his second consecutive four-point outing with a goal and three assists in Roanoke's 5-1 win over Fayetteville. O'Dea closed out his week with an assist in Saturday's 5-1 win over the Marksmen.

Now in his sixth season with Roanoke, the Mokena, IL native currently leads all defensemen in goals (five), assists (nine), points (14), power play assists (six), and power play points (seven). O'Dea's power play totals are also tied for second-most (assists) and third-most (points) among all SPHL players.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Week: Shawn Kennedy, Birmingham (3 gp, 1g, 1a), Myles Abbate, Evansville (3 gp, 3g, shg), Tim Kim, Fayetteville (3 gp, 1g, 1a), Cole Reginato, Huntsville (3 gp, 2g, 2a, +3), Blake Tosto, Knoxville (3 gp, 1g, 4a, +4), and Michael McChesney, Peoria (3 gp, 2g, gwg)







