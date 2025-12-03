Thunderbolts Return Home for Teddy Bear Toss, Mickey & Friends Nights

Evansville, In.: After a week on the road, the Thunderbolts return to Ford Center this coming weekend as they host the Macon Mayhem this Friday for Teddy Bear Toss Night, and the Birmingham Bulls this Saturday for Mickey & Friends Night.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts rallied from a 3-0 deficit in Macon on Wednesday with goals from Matt Hobbs, Keanan Stewart and Myles Abbate, but fell 4-3 in a shootout. On Friday in Peoria, Evansville scored four unanswered goals, two by Scott Kirton and the others from Aidan Litke and Connor Federkow, to defeat the Rivermen 4-1. Evansville was unable to pull off the weekend sweep, falling just short by a 4-3 score to the Rivermen on Saturday, with two goals from Abbate and one from Stewart.

The Week Ahead:

Teddy Bear Toss is this Friday, December 5th! Bring a new stuffed animal to throw on the ice after the Bolts' first goal - all donations will go to local charities this holiday season. More information on those organizations to come. Fans who cannot make it to the game can also drop off stuffed animals at Town and Country Ford throughout this week, and they will be brought from Town and Country Ford to Ford Center on gameday! This Saturday, December 6th is Mickey & Friends Night! The Thunderbolts will hit the ice in specialty Mickey-themed jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game! Bring a new toy to the game and donate it to Toys For Tots! Both games are set for a 7:00 pm puck drop! For tickets, please visit Ticketmaster.com, the Ford Center Box Office or call us at 812-422-BOLT!

Coming Soon:

The holidays are heating up at the Ford Center! Join your Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday, December 20th for a night full of festive fun at Hockey Holidays Night against the Peoria Rivermen! Bring the whole family and get your picture taken with Santa, then head over for cookie decorating presented by Cookies by Design - the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit before puck drop! Enjoy the sights, sounds, and excitement of Thunderbolts hockey as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year - on the ice! Doors open at 6:15 with puck drop set for 7:00 pm!

Scouting the Opponent:

Macon Mayhem:

Record: 3-7-3, 9 Points, T-9th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Conor Witherspoon (5 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Conor Witherspoon (7 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Bailey Brkin (3-2-2, .931 Save %)

Thunderbolts Regular Season Record vs MAC: 0-0-1

John Kaljian, Connor May, and Matteo Ybarra scored goals in regulation for the Mayhem on Wednesday against Evansville, with shootout goals from Alex Cohen and Evan Beers. Macon was defeated 2-1 in Knoxville on Friday, with Cohen scoring their only goal. The Mayhem were defeated 3-1 on home ice on Saturday by Quad City, Conor Witherspoon being the lone goal scorer.

Birmingham Bulls:

Record: 3-7-4, 10 Points, 8th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Arkhip Ledziankou (7 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Filimon Ledziankou (13 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Hayden Stewart (1-3-3, .914 Save %)

Thunderbolts Regular Season Record vs BHM: 1-0

The Bulls enter the weekend on a five-game losing streak, with three losses in the past week. On Wednesday at Fayetteville, Kevin Sadovski scored the lone goal in a 4-1 loss to the Marksmen. Birmingham took Pensacola to a shootout on home ice on Friday, coming back from 2-0 down with goals from Matthew Wood and Shawn Kennedy, but were defeated 3-2. MacGregor Sinclair opened the scoring for the Bulls on Saturday in Pensacola before the Ice Flyers scored four unanswered goals, with Arkhip Ledziankou getting one goal back for Birmingham late in a 4-2 loss. Birmingham will host the Ice Flyers again on Thursday night and host the Huntsville Havoc on Friday night before traveling to Evansville this Saturday.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 8 GP, 0 G, 2 A, 2 P, 4 PIM

Transactions:

- Mon. 12/1: F Cameron Patton placed on team suspension

- Wed. 11/26: D John Woernle activated from Injured Reserve

- Wed. 11/26: D Max Thiessen placed on 14-Day Injured Reserve

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







SPHL Stories from December 2, 2025

