Dawgs Release Rookie Rosek to Waivers
Published on December 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)
Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release
ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced on Thursday that the team has activated goaltender Gabe Rosek from the injured reserve list and subsequently placed the rookie goalie on waivers.
Rosek was a three-year starter at Concordia University (NCAA-DIII) after playing his junior hockey with the Soo Eagles in the NOJHL. At Concordia, the six-foot-one netminder appeared in 66 games, finishing his career with a .902 save percentage. The East Lansing, Michigan native began the season with Roanoke for his rookie season in professional hockey, but had yet to debut for the Dawgs after he was placed on the injured reserve at the start of the year.
The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, December 5, at 8:05 P.M. EST at the Pensacola Bay Center. Season ticket packages and group tickets are on sale by contacting the Rail Yard Dawgs' front office. Single game tickets for the season are on sale now online and at Berglund Center box office.
