Remaining 2025-2026 Games on Sale December 10

Published on December 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Over the past several weeks the Rail Yard Dawgs and Berglund Center have been working diligently to complete the transition to our new ticketing provider, Ticketmaster. Single game tickets, Wisler Family Four Packs, and parking passes for the remaining regular season games of the 2025-2026 season will go on sale at the box office and online beginning Wednesday, December 10 at 10:00 A.M. Fans who have undated ticket vouchers may also begin exchanging vouchers for specific games at this time both online and in person.

Package holders who are missing tickets for games will be contacted when their tickets are ready for pick up. Pick up times will be available both at home games and during office hours. Additional details will be provided via email to all package holders on how to manage your tickets online with the new system.

Thank you for your continued patience throughout this transition. We are looking forward to providing our fans an upgraded experience for the remainder of this season and future seasons to come.







