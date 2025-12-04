Roanoke's Joe Widmar Named Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month

Published on December 4, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced today that Joe Widmar of the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs has been named the Warrior Hockey SPHL Player of the Month for October/November.

Widmar scored eight goals and added 15 assists in 16 games to capture the award. A native of Northbrook, IL, Widmar currently leads the SPHL in assists and points, is second in power play assists (tied) and points, and ranks third in goals.

Widmar recorded a point in 13 of Roanoke's 16 games, and posted an SPHL season-best, six-game assist streak from November 2-21. In addition, Widmar recorded a seven-game point streak, tied for second-longest in the SPHL this season.

Other nominees for Warrior Hockey Player of the Month: Filimon Ledziankou, Birmingham (11 gp, 4g, 9a), Scott Kirton, Evansville (14 gp, 7g, 5a, 2 gwg), Graeme McCrory, Fayetteville (13 gp, 4g, 5a, 2 gwg, shg), Austin Alger, Huntsville (15 gp, 9g, 11a, +5), Stefan Miklakos, Macon (13 gp, 1g, 5a, gwg), Lukas Jirousek, Pensacola (13 gp, 4g, 6a, 3 gwg), and Michael McChesney, Peoria (14 gp, 11g, 2a, 4 gwg, 3 ppg)







SPHL Stories from December 4, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.