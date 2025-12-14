Ice Bears Downed by Peoria to Conclude Weekend

The Knoxville Ice Bears saw a close game slip away in the third period and couldn't get the bounces offensively as Knoxville fell to the Peoria Rivermen 5-0 at the Peoria Civic Center Saturday night.

Knoxville continued to apply pressure offensively thoughout the final 40 minutes, but couldn't beat Nick Latinovich, who made 24 saves for the shutout. Tyler Williams had a chance from the slot deflect off a stick and sit in the crease, Brayden Stannard had a drag shot from the slot blocked and Andrew Kurapov's backdoor tap-in was stopped by a sliding Latinovich.

Garrett Devine sped up into the neutral zone to grab a loose puck in the neutral zone for a breakaway and slid a backhand between Stephen Mundinger's pads for a shorthanded goal at 7:52 of the first.

Mundinger kept the game close through the first period. He denied Alec Baer twice in the opening minute, including on a two-on-one. Later, after blocking a screened shot from the periemeter, he stuck out the left pad to block Brayden Barker's rebound try from in front of the crease.

Khaden Henry gave the Rivermen a 2-0 lead with a backhand from the right circle at 3:31 of the second.

Mundinger helped keep Knoxville within striking distance with a big glove save from the slot and a kick save off Josh Martin's attempt from the left circle.

Peoria opened things up early in the third period with two goals 30 seconds apart. Henry notched his second of the night by poking in a loose puck off the side of the crease and Devine scored his second with a backhand from the right circle.

Mundinger was relieved in favor of Tyriq Outen following the fourth goal. Mundinger finished with 20 saves. Outen was credited with one save on the only shot he faced.

Henry scored an empty net goal to complete the hat trick at 17:02 of the third.

Knoxville returns home to host Birmingham on Friday. Peoria welcomes Evansville Thursday night.







