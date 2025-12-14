Devine, Henry, & Latinovich Lead Rivermen To Emphatic 5-0 Victory Over Knoxville

December 13, 2025

PEORIA, IL - Garrett Devine notched two goals, including the game winner, newcomer Khaden Henry managed a hat trick, while goaltender Nick Latinovich notched a 24-save shutout on a snowy Saturday night as the Peoria Rivermen (11-8-0) defeated the Knoxville Ice Bears (10-8-1) 5-0 at Carver Arena during the Rivermen's annual teddy bear toss game.

Peoria will be back in action on Thursday morning for its annual Education Game on December 18 at 10:00 a.m., as it hosts over 9,000 fans and schoolchildren in a key contest against the Evansville Thunderbolts.

FIRST PERIOD

Much like Friday night, the Rivermen began with speed, generating early scoring chances. This time, they capitalized first. While on the penalty kill, Michael McChesney skated down the left-wing wall and cleared the puck down the ice. Garrett Devine, already moving quickly, collected the puck for a short-handed breakaway in the offensive zone. Devine cut toward the crease and shot the puck between Mundinger's legs, scoring the game's first goal and prompting fans to throw teddy bears on the ice for the Salv ation Army.

SECOND PERIOD

Peoria added an insurance goal as newcomer Khaden Henry received a pass from Dylan Massie at the right-wing circle. Henry stepped to the net with the puck on his forehand before transitioning to his backhand and sending a shot in past Mundinger on the stick-side to record his first goal in the SPHL. Up 2-0, the Rivermen mounted a physical defense, making the Ice Bears pay a physical price every time they entered the zone and further frustrating them by blocking multiple shots on net. The efforts were reward ed as the Rivermen skated to a 2-0 lead after the first two periods.

THIRD PERIOD

The Rivermen worked fast in the third period, netting two goals in the first two minutes of the period, just 30 seconds apart. The first goal came as Alec Baer sent a shot from the high slot that was wide of the net. That puck deflected off the end boards and right to the left side of the net. Henry was there to deflect the puck off the bounce and just inside the post that was not fully covered by Mundiger to extend Peoria's lead to 3-0. Then, 30 seconds later, as Devine stole the puck at center and stepped in on a two-on-one rush. Instead of passing it over, Devine back-handed a shot toward the net that sailed in short side on Mundinger and into the net for Devine's second goal of the night. Both Devein and Henry were on hat-trick watch as the game wore on, but it was Henry who netted the third tally after the Ice Bears pulled their goaltender for an extra attacker, and Henry stripped the puck at the Knoxville line before firing a shot into the open net. Henry's hat trick, in just his second game in the SPHL, capped a massive victory for the Rivermen, tied for the largest margin of victory for Peoria this season.







