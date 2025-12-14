Mayhem Win Third Straight in Low-Scoring Affair

(ROANOKE, VA) - The Mayhem won their third straight against the Rail Yard Dawgs thanks to a defensive masterclass.

The game started with a bang, as Andrew Stacy buried a one-timer pass from behind Josh Boyko's net just 10 seconds into the game to put the Rail Yard Dawgs up 1-0. However, the Mayhem responded well, with good shift after good shift. It resulted in a shift where Michael Krupinski collected the rebound of his own blocked shot and found Connor May on the back door to tie the game at 4:32 in the first. Later in the first, Matteo Ybarra scored on a coast-to-coast take that even the camera couldn't catch up to, giving Macon the lead. Max Messier and Andrew Stacey dropped the gloves shortly after, and the Mayhem took a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The middle frame was penalty-filled, but that's about all either team could get going in the second. The Mayhem took three penalties in the second, while the Rail Yard Dawgs took two, but both teams amounted to a combined six shots on goal in the period despite all of the power play chances. The Mayhem ended the period on the penalty kill, still leading 2-1.

In the third, the Mayhem parked the bus with a one-goal lead and continued to stay stout defensively in front of Josh Boyko. They killed off two power plays, and failed to score on two of their own, heading into the final minute still holding onto the one goal lead. Alex Cohen was able to score the empty netter with 24 seconds to go, sealing the Mayhem's third win in a row.

The Mayhem return home for Winter Wonderland - Elf Edition against the Quad City Storm on Friday, December 19th at 7:00 PM ET. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.

