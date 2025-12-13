SPHL Announces Suspension

Published on December 13, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL) News Release







HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL announced on Saturday that Knoxville's Paxton Leroux has been suspended for three games as a result of his actions in Game 89, Knoxville at Peoria, played on Friday, December 13.

At 4:13 of the first period, Leroux was assessed a minor penalty for instigating, a major penalty for fighting, and a game misconduct under Rule 70.6, Leaving the Bench.

Leroux will miss Knoxville's games against Peoria (December 13), Birmingham (December 19), and Fayetteville (December 20).







