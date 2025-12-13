Mayhem Claim McNamara, Add Welsch to Forward Group

Published on December 13, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Saturday that they have claimed forward Brandon McNamara off waivers, and signed rookie forward Drew Welsch.

McNamara, 25, from Andover, Minn., has six points (2 g, 4 a) through 17 games with the Peoria Rivermen this season, after making his professional debut last season with the Fayetteville Marksmen.

Welsch, 25, from Trenton, Mich., was waived by the Marksmen last weekend and comes to Macon after clearing waivers. He made his SPHL debut with Fayetteville during his four-game stint with the club after beginning the season with the FPHL's Danbury Hat Tricks. Welsch is expected to suit up for the Mayhem tonight in Roanoke.

Welsch made his professional debut last season with the FPHL's Port Huron Prowlers, where he had seven points (3 g, 4 a) through six regular season games.

He was a teammate of Mayhem forward Matteo Ybarra at NCAA division-III Trine University, where he was a notable producer for all four years of his career. Across all four seasons, Welsch amassed 80 points (23 g, 57 a) in 108 games.

The move comes after the Mayhem placed rookie forward Trevor Grasby on team suspension.

The Mayhem take the ice tonight in Roanoke before returning for Winter Wonderland - Elf Edition against the Quad City Storm on Friday, December 19 at 7 p.m. Guarantee your seat by purchasing tickets at maconmayhem.com.







SPHL Stories from December 13, 2025

Mayhem Claim McNamara, Add Welsch to Forward Group - Macon Mayhem

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.