Conor Witherspoon Named Warrior SPHL Player of the Week

(HUNTERSVILLE, N.C.) - The SPHL announced today that forward Conor Witherspoon has been named the Warrior SPHL Player of the Week for December 1-7.

Witherspoon scored one goal and assisted on four others in leading the Mayhem to a pair of wins over two of the top three teams in the SPHL ¬Ëlast weekend.

On Friday, Witherspoon opened up the scoring with his sixth goal of the season and scored the decisive goal in the shootout as Macon downed Evansville 4-3. The following night, Witherspoon assisted on each of Macon's first three goals, as the Mayhem defeated Huntsville 4-1.

Now in his second season with Macon, the Metamora, MI native leads the Mayhem in scoring with six goals and six assists in 12 games, including nine points in his last six games, and is currently riding a five-game home point streak. Before turning pro, Witherspoon played one season for the University of Alabama-Huntsville before transferring to the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point, where he helped the Pointers capture back-to-back WIAC Commissioner's Cup championships in his junior and senior seasons.

