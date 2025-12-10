Rivermen Host Knoxville for Two Game Series, Including Teddy Bear Toss Game

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen (10-7-0) are set to host the Knoxville Ice Bears (9-6-1) this Friday and Saturday, December 12 and 13, at Carver Arena at 7:15 pm.

THE DETAILS

The Rivermen are hosting several great promotions this weekend as they host the Ice Bears for the first time this season. Friday will feature a Texas Roadhouse Family Four Pack, on sale for just $80 at the Rivermen box office. This package includes four tickets and two kids' meal vouchers for Texas Roadhouse. Saturday is National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation Night, where the Rivermen will wear specialty jerseys inspired by National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation to be auctioned off after the game. The first 1 000 fans 16 and older on Saturday will receive a free Rivermen Face Mask courtesy of Vanilla Sugar Face & Body. Saturday is also Peoria's annual Teddy Bear Toss game benefiting the Salvation Army. Fans are encouraged to bring a teddy bear or stuffed animal to throw onto the ice after the first Rivermen goal on Saturday night. They will be collected and donated to the Peoria branch of the Salvation Army. Face-off for both Friday and Saturday night is set for 7:15 pm.

WHY IT MATTERS

The Rivermen and the Ice Bears are neck-and-neck in the standings, with the Rivermen holding on to fifth place in the SPHL, and the Ice Bears are right behind them at sixth, with only a single point separating the two sides. Both teams are coming off losses entering this weekend and will look to this series as a chance to get back in the win column and improve their position in the standings.

WEEK IN REVIEW

Peoria is coming off a three-in-three weekend on the road in Fayetteville, North Carolina. The Rivermen earned two out of a possible six points after going 1-2 in three games. Sunday's 2-0 loss to the Ice Bears marked the first time all season the Rivermen have been shut out, while Saturday's 2-0 victory marked the second shutout of the season for Peoria goaltender Jack Bostedt.

WHO'S HOT

Rivermen forward Garrett Devine has been making an impact as of late, with a goal and three assists over his last four games. Devine is currently tied for third among Rivermen in total points with 11.

SCOUTING THE ICE BEARS

The Knoxville Ice Bears are hot as of late, having won four of their last five games. This includes an overtime victory on the road against the Huntsville Havoc. However, Knoxville most recently lost at home last Saturday against the Quad City Storm, a win that robbed them of fifth place in the standings. Knoxville is led up front by Tyler Williams, whose 18 points (7 goals, 11 assists) are tied for third in overall scoring in the SPHL.







