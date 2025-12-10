Two Game Road Series with Quad City up Next for the Bulls

December will be a month spent in unfriendly and unfamiliar places for the Birmingham Bulls. After the recent homestand of December 4th and 5th, the Bulls go on the road and will not return until the day after Christmas for a pair of games on the 26th and 27th. Between those dates Birmingham will travel to Quad City, Roanoke, Knoxville, and finally to Pensacola before returning home to face Macon for a pair of games.

While things have not gone well for the Bulls as of late, sometimes a road trip is exactly what is needed to turn things around. Road trips provide a way for a team to step away from the pressures at home, a routine weekly routine, and allow a team to bond with each other. For the Bulls, anything that helps in turning things around will be welcomed. And it might have come on Tuesday.

Drake Glover, last year's captain, was signed by the Bulls. His offensive ability comes at a time most needed. Glover had 49 goals and 39 assists in two years as a Bull. In his overall five-year career in the SPHL, Glover scored 90 goals and 78 assists. While it may take a while to get his game legs back, he brings something the Bulls have lacked since the injury to Filimon Ledziankou if not before.

Ledziankou, and his resulting surgery, along with Danny Weight and Kyren Gronick, have hampered any type cohesiveness and chemistry the Bulls were forming. It also puts a team in a position of having to fill those slots when most players already are on a roster somewhere. Throw in Jamie Dorsey's exodus and help is needed. Glover more than fills that need.







