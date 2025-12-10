Thunderbolts Travel to Quad Cities for Single Sunday Game

Published on December 10, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Evansville, In.: After claiming 3 out of 4 possible points on the weekend, the Thunderbolts have a much quieter week with only one game at Quad City this Sunday afternoon.

Week In Review:

The Thunderbolts held a 3-1 lead on Friday night with one goal from Isaac Chapman and two goals from Keanan Stewart, however the Macon Mayhem rallied to tie the game and defeat Evansville in a shootout 4-3. The best news from the evening was the 4,304 stuffed animals tossed onto the Ford Center ice during the Teddy Bear Toss, which will all go to children in need this holiday season. On Saturday, the Thunderbolts returned to form with a dominant 5-1 win over the Birmingham Bulls, with goals from Jordan Simoneau, Connor Federkow, Tyson Gilmour, Chapman, and Stewart.

The Week Ahead:

There will only be one game for the Thunderbolts this coming weekend, at Quad City on Sunday afternoon starting at 2:10pm CT. Fans can watch online on FloHockey or can listen for free on the Thunderbolts Mixlr Channel.

Coming Soon:

The holidays are heating up at the Ford Center! Join your Evansville Thunderbolts on Saturday, December 20th for a night full of festive fun at Hockey Holidays Night against the Peoria Rivermen! Bring the whole family and get your picture taken with Santa, then head over for cookie decorating presented by Cookies by Design - the perfect way to get into the holiday spirit before puck drop! Enjoy the sights, sounds, and excitement of Thunderbolts hockey as we celebrate the most wonderful time of the year - on the ice! Doors open at 6:15 with puck drop set for 7:00 pm! Get ready to ring in the new year! Join us on Wednesday, December 31st at the Ford Center for our New Year's Eve Game against the Birmingham Bulls! Enjoy all the hard-hitting hockey action as the Bolts close out 2025, then stick around after the final horn for a spectacular post-game fireworks show on the ice! The players jerseys will be auctioned off postgame, giving fans a chance to take home a piece of the action!

Scouting the Opponent:

Quad City Storm:

Record: 5-10-1, 11 Points, 10th Place

Leading Goal Scorer: Leif Mattson/Devin Sanders (6 Goals)

Leading Point Scorer: Leif Mattson (14 Points)

Primary Goaltender: Zane Steeves (2-7-1, .919 Save %)

Thunderbolts Regular Season Record vs QCS: 3-1-0

Quad City split their last two games in Knoxville, starting with a 3-1 loss on Thursday in which Devin Sanders scored their only goal on the night after falling behind 3-0. On Friday night, the Storm defeated Knoxville 4-2 with goals from Savva Smirnov, Jesper Tarkiainen, Brandon Stojcevski and Sanders. The Storm will host the Birmingham Bulls this Friday and Saturday night before taking on the Thunderbolts on Sunday afternoon.

Call-up Report

- Jaden Shields (Idaho - ECHL)

- 11 GP, 0 G, 3 A, 3 P, 4 PIM

- Will van der Veen (Tulsa - ECHL)

- 3 GP, 0 G, 0 A, 0 P, 0 PIM

Transactions:

- Fri. 12/5: F Connor Tait, D Dilan Peters activated from Injured Reserve

- Fri. 12/5: G Adam Manji signed to contract

- Fri. 12/5: G Brendahn Brawley placed on waivers

- Thur. 12/4: D Will van der Veen called up to Tulsa (ECHL)

Season tickets and single-game tickets for the 2025-26 season are on sale now. Call 812-422-BOLT(2658) or visit our website (www.evansvillethunderbolts.com) for details.







