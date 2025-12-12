Ice Flyers Rally past Huntsville in OT

Published on December 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Ice Flyers hosted College Night at the Hangar, squaring off against the Huntsville Havoc in what would prove to be a hard-fought battle that went down to the wire. The Havoc came out flying and controlled much of the play through the opening two periods, testing the Ice Flyers' resolve early and often.

The first period belonged to Huntsville, with Matt Allen finding the back of the net for the game's opening goal. The Ice Flyers struggled to find a goal of their own outshooting the Havoc 10 to 8.

The second period saw more of the same, with Huntsville continuing to dominate possession and create scoring chances. Dawson Sciarrino dropped the gloves during the period, and the physical play seemed to inject some energy into the Ice Flyers' game. Still, Allen struck again, this time capitalizing on a powerplay opportunity to extend the Havoc's lead to 2-0. The frustration was evident as the Ice Flyers searched for answers.

But if the second period showcased the Ice Flyers' grit, the third period revealed their character. Sciarrino wasted no time getting Pensacola on the board early in the final frame, cutting the Huntsville lead in half and breathing life into the home crowd. Just two minutes later, Cam Gaudette capitalized on the momentum shift, tying the game at 2-2 and sending the Hangar into a frenzy.

The comeback wasn't complete yet. Captain Ethan Price gave the Ice Flyers their first lead of the night with a short-handed goal. However, Huntsville refused to go away quietly. Ethan Lindsay answered back for the Havoc, knotting the score once again and forcing overtime.

In the extra frame, it was all Ice Flyers. After coming back from two goals down, Zack Bross played hero, finding the back of the net in overtime to secure a thrilling 4-3 victory and send the College Night crowd home happy.

The team will now take a few well-deserved days off to celebrate the holidays with family and friends before returning to the Hangar on December 20th for Star Wars Night, where they'll face off against the Havoc once again.

Scoring Summary

First Period

HSV 1, PEN 0

5:35 Matt Allen - Unassisted

Shots on goal: HSV 8, PEN 10

Second Period

HSV 2, PEN 0

17:06 Matt Allen - Fries, Alger

Shots on goal: HSV 11, PEN 7

Third Period

HSV 2, PEN 1

0:37 Dawson Sciarrino (2) - Unassisted

HSV 2, PEN 2

2:03 Cam Gaudette (3) - Bull, Bronte

HSV 2, PEN 3

6:23 Ethan Price (1) - Faulkner, Gaudette

HSV 3, PEN 3

11:38 Ethan Lindsay - Schultheis, Reginato

Shots on goal: HSV 8, PEN 8

Overtime

HSV 3, PEN 4

2:57 Zack Bross (4) - Unassisted

Shots on goal: HSV 1, PEN 3

Total shots on goal: HSV 28, PEN 28







