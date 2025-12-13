Havoc Struggle to Keep Control, Fall to Marksmen in 5-2 Loss

Published on December 12, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc couldn't maintain their lead through a late surge of the Fayetteville Marksmen, falling 5-2 on Friday night.

The Marksmen came in hot, scoring at 1:24 of the first period. Tempers soared on both ends of the ice, resulting in 10 assessed penalties.

Skating into the middle period trailing by one, the Havoc fought hard for opportunities. Craig McCabe, assisted by Connor Galloway, found the equalizer at 4:24. After a slashing penalty against the Marksmen, the Havoc capitalized on a power play when Kevin Weaver-Vitale, backed by Matt Allen and Nathan Berke, fired a puck past the goalie, leaving the score at 2-1 going into the second intermission.

The Marksmen's offensive increased the pressure early into the final period, pulling even at 4:28. They scored again a minute later, taking the lead for the second time that night. The Havoc's defense battled to keep the puck away, but the Marksmen doubled their lead at 12:21. Not letting up, the Marksmen scored a last time at 13:45, sealing their 5-2 victory over the Havoc.

Brian Wilson stopped 39-of-44 shots. Huntsville went 1-for-4 on the power play.

The Havoc will stay home for their next game against the Quad City Storm on Thursday, December 18 at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Propst Arena.







SPHL Stories from December 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.