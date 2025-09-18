Marksmen Sign John Moncovich

Published on September 18, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of forward John Moncovich for the 2025-26 season.

Moncovich, 27, led the team in goals, game-winning goals shorthanded goals, assists, powerplay assists and points last season, and has been a steady presence for the Marksmen since joining in Spring of 2023.

From Wilmington, North Carolina, John has had an impressive pro career and has recorded 82 points (36g+46a) in 104 regular season games - all with Fayetteville. Additionally, he's scored one goal in five post-season games.

Moncovich joins the following announced players for the 2025-26 season:

Forwards: Chance Gorman, Cayden Cahill, Sam Anzai, Kyler Head, Alex Gritz, Paul Maust, Khristian Acosta

Defensemen: Ryan Lieth, Nick Parody, Blake Holmes, Gehrig Lindberg, Tyler Love, Alex Davis, Alex Wilkins

Goaltenders: Mason Beaupit

Don't miss Opening Night presented by Jaggers Saturday, October 18 and follow Moncovich and the Marksmen all season long- Get your season tickets today!







SPHL Stories from September 18, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.