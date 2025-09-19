Defenseman Josh Martin Headlines Four Rivermen Signees

PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have forward Connor Szmul and defensemen Josh Martin, Dash Quartarolo, and Cole Grosse for the 2025-26 season.

Szmul, a forward from Castle Rock, Colorado, will be entering his rookie year of professional hockey. He is coming off four years at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, where Szmul had 60 points (29 goals, 31 assists) in 103 NCAA-Division III games. He was a member of two WIAC conference championship teams in 2022 and 2025 and was named to the WIAC All-Conference Team in 2023. Szmul also played for one season at the NCAA-Division I level with Long Island University. Szmul played junior hockey for three years before college in the North American Hockey League with the Coulee Region Chill and the Chippewa Steel.

Martin, a veteran from Brownstown, MI, returns to the River City following his rookie campaign with Peoria that saw him contribute seven points (one goal, six assists) along with three goals in the postseason in 32 total games for the Rivermen. Before making his professional debut, Martin played four years at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls in the NCAA Division III and one year at the University of Alabama-Huntsville.

Dash Quartarolo, an Australian from Sydney, will be making his North American professional debut with the Rivermen. Quartarolo has played overseas in Europe and Australia. Quartarolo played Division III college hockey for five years at Salem State University, New England College, and Becker College.

Cole Grosse, a native of Conception Bay South, Newfoundland, will also be making his professional debut with Peoria this season. Grosse played for three years with the Maritime Hockey League in Newfoundland, Canada. Grosse netted 29 points from the blueline (two goals, 27 assists) during his junior hockey career.

The Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







