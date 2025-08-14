Peoria Signs Two Forwards for 2025

August 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Peoria Rivermen News Release







PEORIA, IL - The Peoria Rivermen announced on Thursday that they have signed two forwards, Michael McChesney and Arsenii Smekhnov, for the 2025-26 season.

McChesney, a native of Dickinson, ND, is entering his third year in the SPHL and second in Peoria. McChesney was a key contributor on both even-strength and special teams, with seven of his 20 goals last season coming while on special teams. McChesney was tied for the league lead in short-handed goals last season with three. In all, McChesney garnered 41 points (20 goals, 21 assists) in 46 games played for the Rivermen last season.

Smekhnov, a native of Kirov, Russia, will be making his professional debut this season with Peoria after spending three years at the University of Wisconsin-River Falls at the Division III college level. Smekhnov netted 21 points (eight goals, 13 assists) in three seasons. Before starting his collegiate career, Smekhnov played two years with the Janesville Jets in the NAHL and the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL.

The Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







SPHL Stories from August 14, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.