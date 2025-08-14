Havoc Sign Briercrest Forward

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc have announced the signing of forward, Ethan Lindsay.

Lindsay, 22, makes the move to The Havoc alongside teammate Jacob Arsenault, following a standout season at Briercrest College. The Barrie, Ontario native recorded an impressive 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 24 games last season.

Before his collegiate career, Lindsay spent approximately six seasons in the Ontario Junior Hockey League (OJHL), where he demonstrated strong leadership on and off the ice. He earned an "A" with the Pickering Panthers during the 2021-22 season and was named team captain the following year. He also wore the "C" for the Aurora Tigers, further showcasing his leadership pedigree between his time with the Panthers and Briercrest.

"We are excited to bring Ethan to Huntsville this season. He is the type of player that we are looking for," said Head Coach Stu. "He is a kid that loves the game and likes to be at the arena everyday. We look for him to bring a lot of energy to the team both on and off the ice."

This will be Lindsay's first professional appearance.







