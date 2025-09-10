Ashton Paul Signs On

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc announce the signing of 6'2 ¬Â³ forward, Ashton Paul.

Paul, 21, joins the Havoc after a productive four-year junior career split between the Manitoba Junior Hockey League (MJHL) and the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League (SJHL). Known for his hockey IQ, versatility, and ability to contribute offensively in all situations, Paul is expected to bring energy and depth to the Havoc forward group.

Paul began his junior career in 2021-22 with the OCN Blizzard (MJHL), where he suited up for 50 games, posting 7 goals and 5 assists. His breakout came in 2022-23, returning to OCN and recording 26 goals and 30 assists in 57 games - good for 56 points and team-leading offensive numbers.

In 2023-24, Paul split time between the Flin Flon Bombers (SJHL) and the Dauphin Kings (MJHL), tallying a combined 10 goals and 41 assists across 53 games. He followed that up with another split season in 2024-25, contributing 6 goals and 7 assists in 20 games for Dauphin before finishing the year strong with the Melfort Mustangs (SJHL), where he added 9 goals and 15 assists in 28 games.

"Ashton had a very successful junior career and we're looking forward to seeing how his game translates to the pro level," said Head Coach Stu. "He brings a strong skill set and the kind of energy that we hope can make an impact right away."







