SPHL, DASH Renew Exclusive Partnership

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL today announced that it has renewed its exclusive partnership with DASH, the leading digital auction and e-commerce platform for sports teams and front offices.

Since first teaming up in 2018, DASH and the SPHL have developed a strong, innovative relationship that has helped clubs generate new revenue streams and deliver memorable fan experiences across the league. Through this exclusive partnership, every SPHL team benefits from DASH's full suite of risk-free e-commerce solutions, including auctions, instant purchase items, enter-to-win opportunities, complimentary graphic design, team sponsorships, and integrated fan communication tools.

"The SPHL is full of entrepreneurial teams and forward-thinking leadership that set the tone for so many of our other hockey partners across North America," said Jonathan Hufnagel, DASH Founder & CEO. "Since 2018, they've been incredible innovators and partners, and we're proud that this exclusive relationship continues to thrive. Together, we're driving fan-first experiences and setting the bar for what's possible in professional hockey."

"We're thrilled to continue our exclusive partnership with DASH," added SPHL Commissioner Doug Price. "Their platform has been a game-changer for our league and our fans, helping us expand our reach and create new ways for supporters to connect with their favorite teams."

Together, DASH and the SPHL are redefining how professional hockey leagues can harness digital platforms to engage fans, drive revenue, and grow the game. Fans can check out every SPHL auction at fans.winwithdash.com/team/sphl.







