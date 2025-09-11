Ice Flyers Strengthen Scoring Attack with Signing of Sam Rhodes

PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers and Head Coach Jeremy Gates announced the signing of left winger Sam Rhodes today for the upcoming 2025-26 season.

"Sam brings a scoring punch to our offense. He will hunt pucks, retrieve them and make plays. He is willing to use his speed and shiftiness to get to dirty areas and can finish. His progression in pro hockey will open more opportunities for him to show his ability. I look forward to getting on the ice with him. " said Gates.

Rhodes, a 5'9" left winger, signed with the Ice Flyers after wrapping up his collegiate career and time in the ECHL. He appeared in 112 games during his time at Wilfrid Laurier University, in Ontario, scoring 35 goals and 39 assists, equaling 74 points. He was awarded the 2024/25 Team MVP in his senior season, a testament to his skillset and leadership. After wrapping up his collegiate career, Rhodes was signed with the ECHL's Indy Fuel to help close out their season.

Rhodes is excited to get into Pensacola and begin working, stating, "I'm thrilled to get the opportunity to play in Pensacola and would love to see the Bay Center rocking on Opening Night. I am going to do whatever I can to help the team win a championship this season."







