O'Dea Returns to Roanoke for Sixth Season

Published on September 10, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced that Matt O'Dea has signed a contract for the 2025-2026 season.

Mokena, Illinois native Matt O'Dea returns for his sixth season in Roanoke. He has appeared in 220 games in a Dawgs sweater, ranking second all-time in franchise history for games played. O'Dea also sits fourth in the team's all-time record book for both assists and points.

During the 2024-2025 season, he recorded 30 points, tallying six goals and 24 assists, which ranked him sixth on the roster. His career highlights include helping Roanoke capture the 2022-2023 SPHL Championship and earning All-SPHL Second Team honors as a defenseman in 2023-2024.

O'Dea's versatility and consistency have been instrumental to the Dawgs success throughout his tenure in Roanoke.

Training camp begins Monday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







SPHL Stories from September 10, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.