Ticketmaster Announced as Ticketing Provider

Published on September 10, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







Berglund Center announced on September 8 that they have entered into a new partnership with Ticketmaster as their ticketing provider.

Our staff and Berglund Center staff will work together to integrate the new system over the following weeks, with the hopes to be completely operational shortly after the season begins. Both Berglund Center events and hockey games will be exclusively sold on Ticketmaster by 2026 at the latest.

As the implementation of the new system begins, the sale and distribution of tickets will be a combination of eTix and Ticketmaster until fully integrated and operational. On September 17 at 10:00 A.M., the following Rail Yard Dawgs games will go on sale at the box office and online for single game tickets and single game parking passes -

October 17 vs. Huntsville @ 7:05 (Opening Night)

October 25 vs. Knoxville @ 7:05 (Scooby Doo Night)

November 14 vs. Peoria @ 7:05 (Military Night)

November 15 @ 1:30 (Alumni Game)

November 15 vs. Peoria @ 7:05 (Blow Up Races on Ice)

Wisler Family Four Packages for October 17 and November 15 will also become available for purchase, online only, on September 17.

Half season ticket, quarter season package and Bojangles Kid's Club package holders who opted to pick their dates will only receive the dates listed above at time of pickup and digital distribution, if they selected those dates. We will be distributing all other games as soon as possible once the ticketing transition is complete. This also applies to full season ticket holders with digital or printed tickets; this does not apply to booklets or lanyards. Complimentary mailing will be provided for those with physical tickets, if needed. For package holders that purchased undated vouchers, you will receive all vouchers at the time of pick up. Voucher serial numbers will be transferred into the new system and will still be available for online redemption.

Together, the Rail Yard Dawgs and Berglund Center are committed to delivering not only incredible games and events, but also a streamlined ticketing experience that makes it easier than ever to join us.







