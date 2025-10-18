Havoc Bring the Heat, Put Dawgs on Ice

Published on October 17, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, Va. - The Huntsville Havoc secured their first win of the season on Friday night, beating the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs 4-2 at Berglund Center.

The Havoc opened the scoring at 8:18 of the first period when Matt Allen tucked the puck into the net on a power play, assisted by Gio Procopio and Josh Kestner.

The second period was much more intense compared to the first. Roanoke answered with a power-play goal at 9:01 to tie the game at 1-1. With sticks and gloves all over the ice this period, Roanoke soon lit the lamp once more at 11:52 during another power play, turning the game 2-1 in their favor.

Going into the third period trailing by one, the Havoc fought ferociously head-to-head. The Havoc had a swift answer up their sleeves as Austin Alger equalized the game at 1:15, set up by Dom Procopio, tying the score at 2-2. At 14:48 David Novotny, assisted by Jacob Arsenault, seized his chance to swing the scales for the Havoc, scoring his first goal for the team and reclaiming the lead at 3-2. Not long after, Matt Allen extended the lead for the Havoc to 4-2, sneaking the puck past the goaltender with the help of Novotny and Ryder.

Brian Wilson stopped 32-of-34 shots to ensure the win. Huntsville also went 1-for-3 on the power play.

The Havoc will return back to Huntsville for the home opener on Friday, October 24 against the Pensacola Ice Flyers at Roto-Rooter Ice at the Probst Arena.







