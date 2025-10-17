Rivermen Sign Lazarus Kaebel, Son of Former Rivermen, and Forward Michael Colella; Fenton and Meyer Return from ECHL Camp

PEORIA, IL- The Peoria Rivermen announced on Friday that they have signed defenseman Lazarus Kaebel, the son of former Rivermen Karl Kaebel. Peoria has also signed forward Michael Colella to the active roster. They have also announced the return of defensemen Kylar Fenton and Caydon Meyer for the 2025-26 season. The Rivermen will open their season on the road on Saturday, October 18, in Moline, IL, against the Quad City Storm at 7:10 pm.

Kaebel, a native of Prior Lake, Minnesota, will be making his professional debut with the Rivermen this season after playing three years at Liberty University at the ACHA level. Kaebel notched 51 points with Liberty over his three seasons (17 goals, 34 assists). Kaebel's father, Karl (also known as Butch), and his uncle, Karson, played for the Rivermen at various points in the 1990s during the Rivermen's IHL and ECHL eras. Butch Kaebel, in particular, was a standout with over 240 games in a Rivermen uniform over seven seasons and 137 points. Butch Kaebel was inducted into the Rivermen Hall of Fame in 2019.

Colella, a native of Turnersville, NJ, will be making his professional debut with the Rivermen this season. Colella played for five years at the NCAA Division I level with Northern Michigan University and Canisius College. Over five seasons, Colella notched 76 points (37 goals, 39 assists)

Fenton, a native of Milwaukee, WI, played in six games for the Rivermen last season and contributed a goal and two assists to the Rivermen during the regular season. Before playing professional hockey, Fenton played four seasons with Gustavus Adolphus College at the NCAA Division III level. Fenton notched 25 points in 92 collegiate games from the blue line over his four years. Fenton is also a veteran of the NAHL with the Maine Nordiques and the Chippewa Steel.

Meyer, a native of Woodbury, MN, is entering his first season of professional hockey following four years at Bethel University, playing college hockey at the Division III level. Meyer notched 30 points (5 goals, 25 assists) over four years. Meyer also played for four years at the NAHL level with six different programs.

The Rivermen will start their 44th season in Peoria on Saturday, October 18, as they take on the Quad City Storm in Moline, IL. Face-off against the Storm is set for 7:10 pm. After that, the Rivermen will host their home-opener on Friday, October 24, against the Fayetteville Marksmen. Season tickets for the 44th season of Rivermen hockey are now on sale. Fans can get theirs today by calling the Rivermen office at 309-676-1040.







