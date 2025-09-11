Austin Alger Back with the Huntsville Havoc

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are thrilled to announce the re-signing of right-winger, Austin Alger.

The 27-year-old forward from Livonia, Michigan, made a major impact in his first season in Huntsville, racking up 53 points (23 goals, 30 assists) in 42 regular season games during the 2024-25 campaign. He also added 3 points (1 goal, 2 assists) in 3 playoff appearances.

Before arriving in Huntsville, he spent the 2023-24 season overseas with IPK in Finland's Mestis league, where he scored 41 points in 38 games. He began the 2024-25 season in Slovakia with HK Nitra, appearing in 7 games before making the move back stateside and joining the Havoc.

SPHL fans may also remember him from his strong 2022-23 season with the Fayetteville Marksmen. That year, he tallied 51 points (21G, 30A) in 54 regular season games, along with 3 points in 2 playoff contests.

"Austin is a natural offensive threat, his skill and vision make everyone around him better," said Head Coach Stu Stefan. "He has that scorer's touch you can't teach. Getting him back in our lineup is huge for us."

With a mix of pro experience in both North America and Europe, and proven scoring ability at every level, the Michigan native is expected to play a major role again as the Havoc prepare to chase another strong season.







