Rail Yard Dawgs Announce Marketing Coordinator

Published on September 11, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







The Rail Yard Dawgs are excited to announce Madelyn Brosan, as our Marketing Coordinator.

Madelyn is from Northern Virginia, she moved to Roanoke in 2021. She attended James Madison University, earning a degree in Media Arts & Design with a concentration in Digital Video & Cinema, and a minor in Communication Studies. During undergrad Madelyn was a part of the university's newspaper, as a photojournalist.

"I am so grateful to join the Rail Yard Dawgs as Marketing Coordinator and to do something that I am passionate about, in a high energy and welcoming environment ." commented Madelyn, "I am excited to get to know the team, connect with the fanbase, and continue to grow the Dawgs brand this season!"

Madelyn's responsibilities will include marketing and events opportunities, mascot appearances, and the All Access program. As well as creating engaging content of the team and fans at home games.







SPHL Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.