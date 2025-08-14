Marksmen Sign Blake Holmes

Published on August 14, 2025 under SPHL (SPHL)

Fayetteville Marksmen News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. - The Fayetteville Marksmen, proud members of the SPHL, are pleased to announce the signing of defenseman Blake Holmes for the 2025-26 season.

Holmes, 25, is set to rejoin the Marksmen after signing for the final 10 games of the 2024-25 season. The Apple Valley, Minnesota, native recorded an assist and held an even plus/minus rating in his short stint with Fayetteville. He was also a crucial piece of the team's blueline in its two playoff games and added another helper in the postseason.

Holmes played his last two collegiate seasons at the University of Wisconsin-Superior following three at Utica and totaled 36 points (6g+30a) in 102 NCAA Division-III games. Blake was a member of back-to-back UCHC Championship teams with the Utica Pioneers.

Holmes joins fellow defensemen Ryan Lieth and Nick Parody, and forwards Chance Gorman and Austen Long among the announced players for the upcoming season.







