Returning Forward Duo Inked for Ice Bears

August 14, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

The Knoxville Ice Bears have re-signed forwards Jason Brancheau and Eric Olson for the 2025-26 season. Both players return for a second season in Knoxville after helping the Ice Bears to an appearance in the President's Cup Finals as rookies back in April.

Brancheau, who turns 26 this week, joined Knoxville following a successful collegiate career at NCAA Division 1 Ferris State. He scored 13 goals and added 21 assists for 34 points in 50 games during his rookie pro campaign.

Olson, 26, will be in his second pro season out of Stevenson University (Md.). He had eight goals and nine assists last year while appearing in 53 games.

The Ice Bears open their 24th season in franchise history on Saturday, October 18 in Fayetteville. Knoxville plays its home opener the following Friday against Roanoke at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.







