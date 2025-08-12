SPHL Announces Opponent Changes on Ice Bears Schedule

August 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Knoxville Ice Bears News Release







The SPHL confirmed a schedule change for two days during the regular season schedule, altering the opponent for two Ice Bears home games in February. Knoxville will now host the Pensacola Ice Flyers on Friday, Feb. 13 and Saturday, Feb. 14 at the Civic Coliseum.

Originally, the Ice Bears were set to face the Fayetteville Marksmen on each of those days while Pensacola was scheduled to visit the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs that weekend. Roanoke will host Fayetteville at the Berglund Center on both nights.

The change means the Ice Bears and Ice Flyers will meet eight times this regular season, the most in a single year since the 2020-21 campaign.

The Ice Bears open their 24th season in franchise history on Saturday, October 18 in Fayetteville. Knoxville plays its home opener the following Friday against Roanoke at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum.







