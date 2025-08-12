Opponent Change to 2025-2026 Schedule

August 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced Tuesday that the previously scheduled home games against the Pensacola Ice Flyers on February 13 and 14, 2026 is now to be played against the Fayetteville Marksmen. The game dates will remain the same.

Training camp begins Monday, October 7, 2025, at Berglund Center Coliseum. Times for sessions open to the public will be announced at a later date. The Rail Yard Dawgs open the 2025-26 season at home on Friday, October 17, against the Huntsville Havoc. Opening Night is presented by Haley Toyota of Roanoke with 94.9 Star Country. Single game tickets go on sale Wednesday, September 17, at 10:00 A.M. online and at the Berglund Center box office.







