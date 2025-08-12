SPHL Announces Schedule Change
August 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Fayetteville Marksmen News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. - The SPHL has announced a schedule change affecting Fayetteville Marksmen road games in February 2026.
Fayetteville will now play in Roanoke against the Rail Yard Dawgs Friday, February 13 and Saturday, February 14. The Marksmen were initially set to play the Knoxville Ice Bears in Knoxville.
