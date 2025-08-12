Elgstam Re-Signs with Havoc

August 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Huntsville Havoc News Release







HUNTSVILLE, Ala. - The Huntsville Havoc are thrilled to announce the re-signing of forward, Phil Elgstam.

The 27-year-old Stockholm, Sweden native re-signs with The Havoc after posting 19 points (8 goals, 11 assists) in only 27 games played last season. Elgstam, 27, returns for his 4th consecutive season with The Havoc.

Prior to Huntsville, Elgstam attended Norwhich University in Vermont where he played 4 years at the NCAA III level.

"Phil battled through a lot of adversity last season, and now he's back with something to prove," said Head Coach Stu. "He plays the game hard, brings a physical edge every shift, and adds real offensive punch when he's on the ice. We're excited to have him healthy and hungry."







