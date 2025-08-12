Forward Lukas Jirousek Returns to the Ice Flyers

August 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced that Forward Lukas Jirousek has agreed to terms with the team for the 2025-26 season.

"Lukas is a skilled forward that found his scoring touch late last season. He plays with a hardened mentality and brings energy that will be a big asset for us. We're excited to have him back in an Ice Flyers jersey," said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.

Jirousek, a 6'4 forward, returns to the Ice Flyers after the 2024-25 season, where he tallied 11 points (7g, 4a) in 22 games. Before joining the Ice Flyers, he spent four seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA III), appearing every year and compiling 55 career points (23g, 32a). Looking to build on last year, Jirousek shared, "Ice Flyer Nation can expect leadership, offensive production, grit, and a team hungry to win." He added, "We'll be a different team stepping on the ice this year."







SPHL Stories from August 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.