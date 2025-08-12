Forward Lukas Jirousek Returns to the Ice Flyers
August 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FL - The Pensacola Ice Flyers have announced that Forward Lukas Jirousek has agreed to terms with the team for the 2025-26 season.
"Lukas is a skilled forward that found his scoring touch late last season. He plays with a hardened mentality and brings energy that will be a big asset for us. We're excited to have him back in an Ice Flyers jersey," said Ice Flyers Head Coach Jeremy Gates.
Jirousek, a 6'4 forward, returns to the Ice Flyers after the 2024-25 season, where he tallied 11 points (7g, 4a) in 22 games. Before joining the Ice Flyers, he spent four seasons at SUNY-Plattsburgh (NCAA III), appearing every year and compiling 55 career points (23g, 32a). Looking to build on last year, Jirousek shared, "Ice Flyer Nation can expect leadership, offensive production, grit, and a team hungry to win." He added, "We'll be a different team stepping on the ice this year."
SPHL Stories from August 12, 2025
- Forward Lukas Jirousek Returns to the Ice Flyers - Pensacola Ice Flyers
- Marksmen Sign Austen Long - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Mayhem Sign Nick Dineen - Macon Mayhem
- SPHL Announces Schedule Change - Fayetteville Marksmen
- Opponent Change to 2025-2026 Schedule - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs
- SPHL Announces Opponent Changes on Ice Bears Schedule - Knoxville Ice Bears
- Elgstam Re-Signs with Havoc - Huntsville Havoc
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Pensacola Ice Flyers Stories
- Forward Lukas Jirousek Returns to the Ice Flyers
- Ice Flyers Name Justin Stevens as New Assistant Coach & Assistant Director of Hockey Operations
- Ice Flyers Sign Defenseman Tim Faulkner
- Tim Faulkner Returns to the Ice Flyers for the 2025-26 Season
- Mini Plans for 2025-26 Season Now on Sale