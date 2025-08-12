Mayhem Sign Nick Dineen

August 12, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Macon Mayhem News Release







(MACON, Ga.) - The Macon Mayhem, proud members of the SPHL, announced Tuesday that they have signed rookie defenseman Nick Dineen for the 2025-26 season.

Dineen, 24, from Raleigh, N.C., will aim to make his professional debut with the Mayhem this season following his four years at NCAA division-III Stevenson University.

Playing at least 21 games in all four seasons, Dineen totaled 23 points (3 g, 20 a) from the blue line across his 98 games in a Mustangs uniform, with a combined +26 rating in his final junior and senior years.

Coach Dave Pszenyczny said, "Nick is a good puck moving defenseman who is very reliable in the defensive zone. He's a great addition to our back end for this upcoming season.

"Prior to his collegiate career, Dineen played two seasons for the Amarillo Bulls of the NAHL, scoring 16 points (2 g, 14 a) in 101 games.

"I couldn't be happier to have signed with such a great program here in Macon," said Dineen. "This is something I've been working towards for a long time, and I'm thrilled with the opportunity to continue to grow in the sport with the support of the team. I'm really looking forward to seeing what we can do this season. Let's go Mayhem!"

